March's warm weather to continue in April but with more showers expected: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - The warmer than usual weather in March is expected to continue in April, but there could be some relief as more rain is also forecast for the next two weeks.

The weatherman said on Wednesday (April 1) that April is typically one of the hottest months of the year, with high lightning activity, and that the first half of the month is likely to see short thundery showers across many parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

On one or two days, thundery showers could extend into the evening.

In its fortnightly forecast, the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said these short thundery showers are due to strong daytime heating of the land and winds converging over the island, as well as the monsoon rain band being near the equator.

Such conditions have persisted longer than usual this year when it would usually have ended in late March, it said.

"The later than usual onset of the inter-monsoon this year, normally by end March, could be attributed to more frequent high-pressure systems over the Western Pacific Ocean which brought persistent easterly winds to the surrounding region," said MSS.

The gradual weakening of low-level winds, which signals the transition to inter-monsoon conditions, will likely occur this year by the end of the first two weeks of April.

For the first half of April, daily temperatures should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, but fewer clouds on some days might push the mercury a tad higher to 35 deg C.

MARCH WEATHER REVIEW

Most of South-east Asia, including Singapore, experienced dry and warm conditions in March.

MSS said 27 days in March had daily maximum temperatures exceeding 34 deg C, including 10 days when the daily maximum temperature was more than 35 deg C.

The month's highest daily maximum temperature of 36.3 deg C was recorded at Paya Lebar on March 13, the highest daily maximum temperature recorded so far this year.

The monthly mean minimum temperature for March was 25.9 deg C, which also registered as the third highest mean minimum temperature recorded for the month since 1929.

It was lower only than in March 2016 (26.6 deg C) and March 1998 (26.3 deg C).

The country also received below normal rainfall in March, with that in Seletar being 67 per cent lower than average.

There was little or no rain in the second and third week of the month due to a dry air mass occasionally coming in from the southern South China Sea over Singapore and its surroundings, although the last week of March was generally wet across the island, said the weatherman.