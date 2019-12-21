Looking a lot like Christmas

SEA HOLLY

(Acanthus sp.)

Ms Ria Tan, a naturalist who runs the Wildsingapore.com nature blog, with sea hollies on Pulau Ubin. Singapore has three species of the sea holly, all of which grow in mangrove habitats. They have spiny leaves similar to the temperate plant used in Christmas decorations, but the ones found here are not closely related to the Christmas holly. They were named after the Christmas holly due to the similar shape of their leaves.

SEA TEAK

(Podocarpus polystachyus)

This critically endangered tree is a tropical conifer that can grow up to 20m in height. Tolerant of poor soils, it grows naturally in habitats close to the shoreline, such as the landward edge of mangrove forests and rocky and sandy seashores. It is an important source of softwood timber, which is used to make furniture and oars, for example.

BORNEO KAURI

(Agathis borneensis)

Native to the lowland and highland forests of Borneo, Malaysia and Indonesia, the Borneo kauri is a large conifer that can grow up to 50m. Its timber has been used to make guitars, pianos, cabinets and boats.

COOK PINE

(Araucaria columnaris)

Growing to a height of 30m tall, the Cook pine is an evergreen conifer native to New Caledonia. Like all other conifers, this species produces male and female cones on separate trees, although the cones and seeds are seldom produced in Singapore. The tree is named after Captain James Cook, who discovered the plant on the Isle of Pines in New Caledonia.

In addition to sub-tropical and tropical conifers, NParks has been planting a diversity of other trees with conical forms to enrich our urban landscape, be it along our streets or in our parks. MR OH CHEOW SHENG, group director for streetscape at the National Parks Board. He added that sub-tropical and tropical conifers - a group of trees including the iconic Christmas pine - can be found in Singapore's green spaces.

JELUTONG

(Dyera costulata)

Native to Singapore, the jelutong is a flowering tree that develops a conical form when young. This large tree can grow up to 80m tall, and can be found in local forests. It has broad leaves that are replaced by young, red leaves after a long, dry spell. The latex tapped from this tree is called gutta jelutong, which was once used to make chewing gum.

COMMON MALAYAN MISTLETOE

(Dendrophthoe pentandra)

This is the most common mistletoe species in Singapore, and can be found growing on trees and shrubs. This bushy plant can grow up to 2m tall, and its fruit looks like berries, which can grow up to 1.2cm in length and may be covered with soft hair. The leaves of this mistletoe can be pounded and used to treat sores and ulcers.

SOURCE: NPARKS, ST FILE