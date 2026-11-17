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Long Island preparatory works off East Coast Park to start in January; facilities remain open to public

A new round of public engagement on the project’s offerings and accessibility options will also start in January 2027.

SINGAPORE – Works will start in January 2027 to prepare for the development of Long Island, the land reclamation project off East Coast Park to protect the coast against rising sea levels.

Beaches, exercise paths, tracks and other facilities at the park will remain open to the public throughout the course of works.

Preparatory works east of Bedok Jetty will commence only after the 2029 SEA Games, which will be held in Singapore.

A new round of public engagement on the Long Island project’s offerings and accessibility options will also start in January 2027.

The preparatory works will be carried out “over the next few years” to support the timely implementation of the project. They will not determine the eventual detailed design of the project, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing Board in a press release on Nov 17.

Seabed obstructions will be removed first, followed by the construction of temporary sand bunds and sand infilling.

Vessels will be deployed in the waters, with the designated work area clearly demarcated by silt screens and floating barriers for public safety.

Users of the sea space are advised to maintain a safe distance from the designated work area and marine vessels deployed in the waters off East Coast Park and the floating barriers.

In addition, safety advisories will be put up at East Coast Park and published on the agencies’ websites before the commencement of works. The advisories will be updated as and when necessary.

Measures will be implemented to mitigate the impact of the works on the environment and activities in the area .

To ensure the effectiveness of these measures, the agencies will closely monitor the environmental conditions such as water quality, suspended sediment levels, noise and dust.

Unveiled as part of the long-term plan for Singapore’s development in 1991, Long Island has evolved into a large-scale coastal defence against rising sea levels, which will also create an additional reservoir and land for future needs.

More than 15,000 people have shared their views with the agencies about the project since November 2023, through focus group discussions, dialogues, exhibitions and online surveys.

The agencies said the public provided meaningful suggestions, including designing the future reservoir to support a variety of water sports, beaches and nature-based solutions to be integrated along the new coastline, and Long Island to be well-connected with the rest of Singapore.

The agencies told The Straits Times previously that the preparatory works will take place in two phases around fishing hot spot Bedok Jetty.

The first phase to the west of the jetty will cover an area of about 570ha and span some 7km in length.

The second phase to the east of the jetty will start after the completion of major international sporting events hosted by Singapore, including the SEA Games in 2029, to allow for water sports off East Coast Park.

The new series of URA’s focus group discussions from January 2027 will be centred around two key themes of recreation and connectivity – how the Long Island can complement East Coast Park by offering new recreational experiences and waterfront areas, and explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and accessibility.

The agencies said the ideas gathered will help to inform their ongoing technical and planning studies.

Members of public who wish to participate in the engagement sessions can register their interest online.