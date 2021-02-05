Linggiu Reservoir in Johor full after recent rainfall

The recent rain has replenished Singapore's main water source in Malaysia, with the Linggiu Reservoir in Johor now full, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

This is the first time water levels there have recovered to healthy levels following a dry spell in 2016 that saw the reservoir shrink to just 20 per cent of its capacity - a historic low. National water agency PUB considers healthy levels to be between 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

Last month was the wettest January since 1893, PM Lee said during the official opening of Singapore's fourth desalination facility - the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant.

The Straits Times reported earlier that the wet weather was mainly due to a monsoon surge, although the La Nina climate phenomenon could have played a role.

But PM Lee said that with climate change making weather conditions more volatile, Singapore cannot rely solely on rainfall to meet its water needs.

Linggiu Reservoir, which began operations in 1995, had healthy water levels for almost 20 years, before they dropped below 50 per cent in 2015 to reach a historic low of 20 per cent in 2016. Singapore built the reservoir to extract water from the Johor River.

PM Lee said Singapore has expanded its desalination capacity because water demand continues to grow.

But even as the Government continues to plan ahead, build up the country's infrastructure ahead of time, and invest and develop new technologies to secure the water supply, people must also recognise that water is not an inexhaustible gift of nature for Singapore, he said.

"It is a strategic and scarce resource, and also a precious fruit of our labours, always to be husbanded and used wisely," he added.

Producing each additional drop of water gets harder and harder, PM Lee said.

"We require more infrastructure, new technologies, more extensive treatment, all of which inevitably means a higher incremental cost," he added, while urging Singaporeans to do their part in saving water.

PUB is installing about 300,000 smart water meters islandwide to help households track their water consumption, he said.

"These will provide households with more detailed water consumption data so that you can better manage your water usage, and save on your water bills," he added.

PUB also has plans to repurpose the now defunct Bukit Timah Waterworks, which was built in 1889, as a visitor centre.

This is an excellent idea, PM Lee said.

He added: "It will be good to preserve something of what we have inherited, and which has served us well. So that every generation can understand the long journey that we have been on, and appreciate how we have got here."