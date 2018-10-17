Less rain, warm days expected over next two weeks

Expect less rain and a few warm days in the next two weeks, the weatherman said yesterday.

By the end of this month, inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in, bringing warm weather and thunderstorms that can sometimes be intense, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Lightning activity is also higher during the inter-monsoon months as compared with other months of the year. These conditions are expected to last through next month, according to the MSS.

The inter-monsoon conditions will mark the end of the current south-west monsoon season.

In the next two weeks of this month, the daily temperatures on most days are forecast to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C.

On a few days when there is little or no rainfall, the public can expect warm conditions with temperatures that could reach a high of around 35 deg C in the afternoon.

The MSS added that for the rest of this month, localised, short thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon over five to seven days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are also expected on one or two days in the early morning.

In the first two weeks of this month, the daily recorded temperature ranged between 22.5 deg C and 35.6 deg C, said the MSS.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.6 deg C was recorded on Oct 5 at the Marina Barrage, while the lowest daily minimum temperature of 22.5 deg C was recorded in the Changi area on Oct 12.

Singapore and its surrounding region experienced dry and warm weather in the first week of this month, before wet weather was recorded in the second week.

This was due to the presence of persistent winds bringing moisture from the tropical central Pacific Ocean, MSS said.