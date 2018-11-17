Less rain expected in the next fortnight

Expect less rain in the second half of this month with prevailing inter-monsoon conditions persisting for the next two weeks, says the weatherman.

A gradual strengthening and shift in the wind direction is expected towards the end of the month, signalling the start of the north-east monsoon season, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement yesterday.

The monsoonal winds should extend into March next year.

Localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected for the rest of the month, mostly in the afternoon on five to seven days, with the showers extending into the evening on a few days.

The overall rainfall for this month is expected to be above normal, the MSS said.

The daily temperature for the next fortnight is expected to be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

For the first half of this month, the daily maximum temperature was between 32 deg C and 34 deg C and the daily minimum, between 23 deg C and 24 deg C.

Above-average rainfall was recorded over three-quarters of Singapore in the past two weeks.

The highest of 309.6mm, or 140 per cent above average, was recorded in Bukit Panjang, and the lowest of 57.2mm, or 56 per cent below average, was in Changi.

For daily updates, go to the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), National Environment Agency website (www.nea.gov.sg), the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather@SG app.