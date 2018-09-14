Last two weeks of September to be less wet but monsoon conditions will persist

SINGAPORE - Expect drier days in the second half of this month compared with the first, the weatherman said on Friday evening (Sept 14).

In a statement, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that prevailing monsoon conditions are forecast to persist, but there will be less wet weather in the next two weeks.

However, thundery showers may occur in the late morning and early afternoon on four to six days, and may extend into the late afternoon.

This is due to strong solar heating of land areas, the MSS said.

On one or two days, the island may be hit by widespread thundery showers and gusty winds due to the Sumatra squall travelling east towards the South China Sea.

According to the MSS website, a Sumatra squall is an organised line of thunderstorms that typically develops over Sumatra island or the Straits of Malacca.

Most days for the coming fortnight will see temperatures range between 25 and 33 deg C, but on days with little or no rainfall, the mercury could climb to 34 deg C.

Rainfall for the whole of this month is expected to be near normal levels.