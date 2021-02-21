Largest gathering involved about 75 diners

Gathering in large groups that exceeded the permitted group size was one of the most common violations of Covid-19 safety rules, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

The largest such gathering involving about 75 diners took place at Gemma Steakhouse on Oct 31 last year.

Besides this incident, three other gatherings elsewhere involved at least 20 people.

Since phase three of Singapore's reopening began on Dec 28, groups of up to eight people can gather socially, up from five during phase two.

1 AH YAT SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

On Feb 6, the restaurant allowed a company dinner gathering of 65 people to take place on its premises. Diners were seated across nine tables. The restaurant in Turf Club Road was ordered to shut for 10 days between Feb 10 and Friday.

2 INDUSTRIAL BUILDING IN SIN MING LANE

On Jan 9, the police were alerted to a large gathering of 40 people in Sin Ming Lane. The group included 27 men and 13 women aged between 16 and 36.

3 JURONG EAST SPORT HALL BADMINTON GROUP

A group of 29 people, including one Covid-19 patient, was found to have flouted safe management measures on June 22 last year. They had intermingled across the courts while playing badminton at the Jurong East Sport Hall.

Jessie Lim