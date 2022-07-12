Laos has safeguards to cut environmental and social impact of exporting power to S'pore, says EMA

Assistant News Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Laos has safeguards that will help to reduce the environmental and social impacts of hydropower projects in the country, from where Singapore is importing renewable energy.

Mr Ralph Foong, deputy chief executive of the energy planning and development division at the Energy Market Authority (EMA), said: "One of the safeguards includes requiring all hydropower projects to undertake a comprehensive environment and social impact assessment, and to have impact management and monitoring plans before construction."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline Laos has safeguards to cut environmental and social impact of exporting power to S'pore, says EMA. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top