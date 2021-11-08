Landfill waste could be used in Tuas Port reclamation

Incinerated ash and other waste materials from Semakau Landfill could be used for reclamation works in the third phase of Tuas Port's development.

Using suitable landfilled materials as reclamation fill will free up landfill space at Semakau and reduce the need to import reclamation materials, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told The Straits Times yesterday. "Doing so presents an opportunity to rethink land reclamation and waste materials to improve Singapore's resource sustainability and resilience, and bring us closer to achieving a circular economy," they said.

As MPA is reclaiming land for Tuas Port, it is one possible location being explored, they added.

Located 8km south of the mainland, Semakau Landfill on Pulau Semakau is Singapore's only operating landfill. It began operations in 1999, and is expected to be full by 2035.

NEA and MPA said they will have a better estimation of the amount of landfilled materials that can be excavated after an environmental safety and feasibility study is completed. The year-long study is slated to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Consultants will first assess the characteristics of mixed materials, which comprise incineration ash and non-incinerable waste that are disposed of, such as big appliances, bulky and long metal objects, and bulky wood waste. They will then have to develop several concept designs for an "impermeable containment space" within a 550m by 2,000m area to house the materials.

Next, consultants will study how the space can be built, and assess the environmental impact of using mixed materials for reclamation.

The study will conclude with consultants devising how to excavate, process and transport mixed materials, before they decide which concept design will work best.

This study complements NEA's ongoing work to develop processes that will turn incineration bottom ash - residue from the burning of waste in incineration plants - into a product for non-structural concrete and road production.

Recycled materials have also been used in earlier stages of the Tuas Port project. MPA said last year that more than half of the total fill materials for reclamation works in phase one and two were recycled, generating over $2 billion in savings on fill material costs.

Experts said while the use of waste soils for reclamation is not new, ensuring that pollutants will not leak into the water will be key.

Professor Yong Kwet Yew of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering said municipal waste and waste soils have also been used in reclamation overseas, like for Japan's Port of Osaka.

Given the challenges in securing supplies of sand, he said the study is timely as many future reclamation projects will be in deep waters requiring large volumes of landfill.

Assistant Professor Huang Danwei of NUS' Department of Biological Sciences said mixed landfilled materials could contain heavy metals and other chemical and microbial content that might pose significant risks if released into coastal waters. He said the waste at Semakau Landfill is known to contain arsenic, which is carcinogenic, as well as mercury and lead that can harm people's cardiovascular and central nervous systems.

"Exposure of marine organisms and ecosystems to these chemicals can certainly cause irreparable damage," said Prof Huang, a marine biologist. He said exposure could happen at multiple stages of the reclamation process. "Long-term monitoring and contingency management plans are essential."

Prof Yong said findings on chemical hazards and properties of the materials will guide the construction of appropriate impermeable barriers to prevent leaching.