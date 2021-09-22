Innovative waste collection fleet for Bishan-Toa Payoh sector

SINGAPORE - Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon and Toa Payoh residents can expect to see a new fleet of innovative waste collection vehicles as part of efforts to improve the productivity and sustainability of public waste collectors.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday (Sept 22) the new fleet, which will be used to collect refuse, recyclables and garden waste, is operated by Singaporean waste collection company 800 Super.

The fleet includes 14 electric vehicles, a side-loaded recycling truck, and four dual compartment collection trucks.

The electric vehicles alone make up almost 45 per cent of the fleet, said the agency.

The dual compartment collection trucks have separate compartments to collect recyclables and garden waste.

Said NEA: "Dual compartment collection trucks will help to reduce the number of collection trips, as only one truck will be dispatched during the collection rounds at landed premises."

Meanwhile, the side-loaded truck provides a higher capacity in the collection of recyclables and requires only one collection crew member.

NEA added that all of 800 Super's vehicles are equipped with a 360-degree camera monitoring system, with live-viewing on the driver's cabin monitor to minimise blind spots.

Other innovative changes that will be implemented by 800 Super in the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector include stationary compactors which will replace 32 mobile ones at the bin centres.

The NEA said: "Unlike mobile compactors which need to be individually hauled to the incineration plants, refuse from multiple stationary compactors can be consolidated by the same refuse collection truck for disposal.

"With the implementation of such technologies, 800 Super will be able to reduce the number of collection routes by about 11 per cent.

"These efforts will reduce the number of collection trucks on the road, improve productivity and service efficiency, thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint of waste collection services."



Separate compartments in collection trucks allow recyclables and garden waste to be collected concurrently. PHOTO: NEA/FACEBOOK





An electric rear-end loader refuse collection truck. The new fleet will be used to collect refuse, recyclables and garden waste. PHOTO: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY/FACEBOOK



Two trials, one to improve recycling and the other for food waste management, will also be conducted by 800 Super.

As part of the trial to improve the collection of recyclables in the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector, 800 Super will install sensors in the recycling bins in HDB estates from November.

"This will allow real-time monitoring of bin capacity to facilitate more responsive collection and reduce incidents of bin overflow," said NEA.

Food waste will be collected from HDB residents in a one-year trial also starting in November.

Ten smart lockers will be placed at selected HDB blocks in the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector, which covers Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon and Toa Payoh.

These smart lockers will be installed with an Internet of Things remote access smart system, a QR code scanner and a weighing scale.

Participating households will be issued a unique QR code and air-tight reusable plastic containers to store their food waste.

They can then do a one-to-one exchange of the containers when they drop off their filled ones into the smart lockers.

Using the unique QR code, households will weigh their food waste container and scan the amount of food waste deposited in exchange for reward points via 800 Super's mobile application.

The reward points can be accumulated and exchanged for grocery vouchers directly with 800 Super.

If the trial is successful, 800 Super will deploy another 83 smart lockers to other HDB blocks in the sector, added the NEA.

The company clinched the new public waste collection contract for the Ang Mo Kio-Toa Payoh sector, which starts from Oct 1 and lasts till 2028, through an open tender. The company holds the current contract, which ends on Sept 30.

"The company will therefore continue as the provider of refuse and recyclables collection services to domestic and trade premises in this sector," said NEA.