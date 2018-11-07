Injured owl rescued by Acres in Jurong West, undergoing treatment at Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE - An injured owl which was found by a Jurong West resident on Sunday (Nov 4) is currently undergoing treatment at the Jurong Bird Park.

The spotted wood owl, which is uncommon in Singapore, is suffering from bilateral paralysis and is unable to stand on either leg, a Wildlife Reserves Singapore spokesman told The Straits Times on Wednesday (Nov 7).

Jurong Bird Park's Avian Hospital received the owl on Monday evening, said the spokesman.

It is currently being housed in an incubator and receiving intensive care from an avian veterinary team.

Despite this, its condition has not improved much since Monday. Bruising was also noted on the skin on its back.

The spokesman added that if the owl does not respond well to treatment, its condition would suggest that it has a more severe spinal cord injury.

Ms Siti Norbarizah, 34, found the owl on the pavement outside her ground floor Housing Board flat on Sunday evening, and contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) for help.

She posted a video of the injured owl on Facebook, and it was reposted on bird enthusiast Facebook group BirdCraze. Wildlife photographer Ted Ng, 34, who saw the video, went to check on the owl around 10.15pm on Sunday.

Mr Ng, who witnessed Acres handle a bird rescue before, told ST he noticed that there was some blood on owl's beak, suggesting that the bird could have crashed into a glass surface.

He brought the owl home with him and wrapped it in a towel, placing it in a basket. He also provided Acres with updates on the owl's condition, he said.

"My intention was to release the owl once it recovered. However, a few hours had passed and the owl was unable to stand up on its feet," he said. Mr Ng handed over the owl to Acres on Monday morning .

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan told ST that the young adult owl was "weak and in a state of shock" when they picked it up.

While Acres was not certain how the owl sustained its injuries, Mr Kalai said that it was "most likely due to a window collision".

Mr Kalai said that "owls are wild birds which are very sensitive to stress" and the public should not attempt to handle or contain large birds of prey like owls unless advised by Acres.

Members of the public are advised to call Acres on 9783-7782 or the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore on 1800-476-1600 should they encounter a wild animal in distress.