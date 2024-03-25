How listening to Singapore’s frogs can stop them from dying out

SINGAPORE – For the past decade, two Singaporean brothers have been on the hunt for a rare tree-hugging frog, whose bark-like skin provides it with the perfect cloak of invisibility to evade predators.

Unlike poachers, however, zoology graduates Law Ing Sind and Law Ingg Thong are not after the mottled amphibian itself but its vocals, which have never been recorded before.

The thorny bush frog (Theloderma horridum) – which can also be found in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – is one of seven critically endangered frog species in Singapore.

Its croak is still missing from Singapore’s most extensive open-access library of frog calls, managed by the siblings.

The library is a resource that has been tapped by scientists here and abroad as they study and work to conserve frogs, which are threatened by the loss of natural habitat due to human development.

Each frog species makes a unique, repetitive call akin to a language that can be understood only by their kind.

Said Mr Law Ingg Thong, 26: “These calls can be used to learn what the different species in Singapore sound like, or to be able to detect and correctly identify frog species in the field.”

To mark World Frog Day, which fell on March 20, The Straits Times dove into the siblings’ efforts to save the frogs through sound.

As the tiny amphibians are heard more often than they are seen, frogs can be hard to spot due to their size and stealth.

Mr Law Ing Sind, 27, said: “ A repository of calls makes it easier for researchers and citizen scientists to take stock of rare and endangered frogs, especially when surveying large areas for population studies or biodiversity assessments.”

Dr Chan Kin Onn, the former curator of herpetology – the study of reptiles and amphibians – at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, said that bioacoustics, which is the study of animal sounds, is an important tool for biologists to differentiate one species from another.

“We can also use bioacoustics to understand how species evolve and how new species form,” said Dr Chan, who now specialises in researching genetic material at the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute and Natural History Museum.