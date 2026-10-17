How do small modular nuclear reactors work, and how safe are they if S’pore decides to use them?

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SINGAPORE - Plans to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) are gaining momentum, as more countries look to tap nuclear energy.

The Straits Times looks at the most promising technologies, how safe they are and where they can be found.

What are SMRs?

SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors with a power capacity of up to 300MW, or 0.3 gigawatts , about one-third the capacity of a conventional nuclear plant.

SMRs generate electricity through nuclear fission, the process of splitting heavy atoms such as uranium. This releases one million times more energy per kilogram than burning carbon.

For context, Singapore had the capacity to produce about 13 gigawatts of electricity in the first half of 2025.

Benefits

Smaller: SMRs hold less nuclear material than traditional reactors, which could mean a smaller amount of radioactive material being released during emergencies. This is why some argue that SMRs require smaller emergency planning zones. These zones could be so small that they extend only to the site’s boundary. This potentially allows reactors to be installed closer to industrial sites or densely populated areas.

Safer: Many SMRs feature passive safety systems that use natural phenomena, such as gravity, minimising the need for human input. One such design uses natural circulation to remove heat from the core, preventing and reducing the risk of accidents.

Types of SMRs

Water-cooled reactors

The KLT-40S reactors power the world’s first floating nuclear power plant in Russia, which began commercial operations in the Arctic port of Pevek in 2020. PHOTO: ROSENERGOATOM

Features: Generate extreme heat by splitting uranium atoms in the reactor core. Highly pressurised water carries this heat to a heat exchanger, transferring thermal energy to another tank of water that boils into steam, driving turbines to generate electricity. This cooling system is used in the majority of conventional nuclear power plants today, making it the most mature technology.

Viability: Account for more than 40% of SMRs in the most advanced stages of development and construction. While they benefit from decades of commercial operating experience, established supply chains and familiarity among regulators, some safety systems still need to be thoroughly studied by operators, regulators and technical support organisations.

Safety: Water-cooled SMRs store relatively large volumes of water next to the reactor, which can absorb heat without the need for active cooling or operator intervention during emergencies. They also use the same type of nuclear fuel as conventional power plants, which has a long and well-understood safety record.

Example: The KLT-40S reactors power the world’s first floating nuclear power plant in Russia, which began commercial operations in the Arctic port city of Pevek in 2020.

High-temperature gas-cooled reactors

In December 2023, the HTR-PM, built in China’s Shandong province, became the world’s first advanced SMR of its kind to enter commercial operation. PHOTO: CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR OPERATION

Features: Inert helium gas is passed through the reactor core, where the nuclear fission process takes place, releasing heat. The gas can extract extreme heat of up to 1,000 deg C from nuclear fuel designed to be resistant to melting. Superheated helium passes through a heat exchanger to produce steam for highly efficient electricity generation, or to supply heat to heavy industries such as steel manufacturing and clean hydrogen production. Some models can be refuelled without shutting down the reactor.

Viability: Reliance on a specialised fuel known as high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) is a major hurdle. Currently, Russia and China have the infrastructure to produce HALEU at scale, while the US is working towards commercial production.

Safety: Radioactive fuel is coated in multiple stable layers to contain fission products while maintaining structural integrity even at extreme heat. The helium coolant does not corrode the structural materials or fuel coatings used in the reactor. Graphite reflectors in the core have properties that help regulate heat transfer, preventing excessively high fuel temperatures.

Example: In December 2023, the HTR-PM, built in China’s Shandong province, became the world’s first advanced SMR of its kind to enter commercial operation.

Molten salt reactors

The Hermes 2 demonstration reactor is a low-power, molten salt-cooled project being built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. PHOTO: KAIROS POWER

Features: Molten salt reactors use liquid salt, instead of water, to transfer heat, allowing them to operate at high temperatures and low pressure. In one design, salt acts as a coolant that flows past solid nuclear fuel to carry heat to a heat exchanger. In a liquid-fuel design, the fuel is dissolved directly into the circulating salt. Fission occurs inside the core but stops naturally when the fluid exits, allowing the salt to safely deliver its thermal energy .

Viability: Research is ongoing into fuel management, including methods to clean the salt. The corrosive nature of liquefied salts is one of the engineering challenges facing these reactors. They could face supply chain bottlenecks due to a potential reliance on HALEU.

Safety: Operate at low or atmospheric pressures, eliminating the risk of high-pressure ruptures. As the molten salt fuel heats up, it naturally expands, reducing fuel density and slowing the reaction. This passively shuts the core down if temperatures rise beyond design limits. Typical MSR designs can also incorporate recycling and reprocessing technologies, potentially reducing the volume of long-term nuclear waste.

Example: The Hermes 2 demonstration reactor is a low-power, molten salt-cooled project being built in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Liquid metal-cooled fast reactors

The BREST-OD-300 is a lead-cooled fast neutron reactor currently under construction in Seversk, Russia. PHOTO: ROSATOM

Features: These replace water with liquid metals such as sodium or lead to carry heat away from the reactor core. These reactors are highly efficient and could potentially increase the amount of energy extracted from nuclear fuel.

Viability: While sodium-cooled designs benefit from more years of operational experience, lead-cooled reactors are still at an earlier stage of development.

Safety: Operate at low pressures, eliminating the risk of high-pressure ruptures. Like molten salt reactors, they feature safety systems that can shut down the reactor if temperatures rise beyond design limits. These reactors can also produce less waste overall and significantly reduce the volume of long-term nuclear waste.

Example: The BREST-OD-300 is a lead-cooled fast neutron reactor currently under construction in Seversk, Russia.