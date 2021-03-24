Heavy rain causes flash floods in west

Heavy afternoon rain yesterday caused flash floods that rendered some roads in western Singapore unpassable.

At about 5.30pm, national water agency PUB said on Facebook that flash floods had occurred in Boon Lay Way and Corporation Road, and Enterprise Road in Jurong West.

Its quick response team had been deployed to these sites for assistance.

The Straits Times understands PUB's new flood response vehicles were deployed.

At about 5.40pm, bus operator SBS tweeted that bus service 252 was being diverted from Enterprise Road, skipping nine bus stops, due to the flooding.

At about 6.25pm, SBS tweeted that service 255 was also being diverted, skipping four stops in Gul Way in the Pioneer area.

While most of the flooding had abated by about 6pm, the National Environment Agency's 5.35pm Twitter update said occasional showers were expected overnight and there would be thundery rain again today over many areas in the afternoon.