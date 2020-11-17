Hawkers in Singapore welcome recommendation for their culture to be included in Unesco's heritage list

SINGAPORE - For Mr Ganesh Singh, who has been selling teh tarik for more than 30 years at Tekka Centre, the expert panel recommendation for Singapore's hawker culture to be included on the Unesco intangible heritage list is a "dream come true".

The 54-year-old, who was featured in a video produced last year as part of the country's nomination submission, said there were no words to express his feelings.

"I took a big breath when I heard the news. It's an honour. With recognition, youngsters will join us and make sure hawker culture retains longevity," he said on Tuesday (Nov 17).

On Monday, the 12-member evaluation body appointed by the Unesco intergovernmental committee (IGC) released its report recommending the inclusion, drawing cheers from stakeholders of Singapore's hawker culture.

Officials from the National Heritage Board, National Environment Agency, and the Federation of Merchants' Association (FMAS) had started collaborating on the bid since 2018.

Monday's decision was vindication, and a tentative victory as they looked forward to the final decision to be made by the intergovernmental committee in December.

FMAS vice-president and chairman of the Boon Lay Hawker Association Anthony Low Hock Kee, 52, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the news was both an "affirmation" and an "encouragement".

The owner of a cooked food stall said the recommendation "proves that the Singaporean hawker culture is indeed outstanding".

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Samdin, a member of the government parliamentary committee for sustainability and the environment, said hawker culture is central to Singapore's food security.

She said: "Beyond heritage and multiculturalism, hawker food (provides) affordable meals for locals of all ages. For seniors, being able to go down to their nearest hawker centre and 'dabao' food during these times gave them a sense of normalcy and routine as many hawkers are familiar faces and cornerstones of the community."

A few hawkers, however, remain clear-eyed on the challenges faced by many of their colleagues, such as the rising cost of production.

"Everything is increasing", said Mr Firdaus Rosli, 26, who runs a nasi lemak stall. "Some people don't understand why we increase prices. It's not that we profit more, and it's not fair that all of our hard work goes to less profit. We increase the price based on our suppliers."

Young hawker Matthew Liu raised the issue of continuity. The 30-year-old, who left a job in the banking industry to help run his uncle's cooked food stall, said: "It's not a dying trade, but fewer young people are entering the hawker business because we all go into banking, finance and other trades. If no second or third generation person steps in to take over, then this unique thing about Singapore will be lost."

Still, both of them are hopeful that this nomination will encourage other, younger hawkers to step into the industry. Thanks to incubation and development programmes by the NEA, the median age for new entrants has been 46 years since 2013, well below the national median. The overall median age for hawkers is 59 years.

Ms Anne Loh, president of non-profit organisation Slow Food, which was part of the nomination committee, said: "If successful, the celebration will bring all Singaporeans together in celebration, and in recognition of the attachment to hawker culture that we have."

Added FMAS president Yeo Hiang Meng: "Our hawker members are very proud of our nomination."

"We hope that the IGC decision in December will be a favourable one, which will bring about more awareness of our hawker culture internationally, and acknowledgement for our hawker members' dedication towards their craft."