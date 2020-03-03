Hawkers bank on SG Clean to bring back diners

Business at Adam Food Centre has taken a hit since the coronavirus outbreak, with some stalls reporting that their takings are down by 30 per cent.

But hawkers are hopeful the crowds will return, with the centre being awarded the SG Clean quality mark last Wednesday.

"Business has been down, but we're trying our best to get the community and people back... show them that we're cleaning the place up and not being complacent... showing that we also do our part as hawkers," Mr Sumadi Sapari, vice-chairman of the centre's hawkers' association, told reporters yesterday.

The SG Clean campaign was launched on Feb 16 to raise the level of cleanliness and safeguard public health amid the outbreak.

Hawker centres and stalls have to meet certain enhanced hygiene standards put in place by the authorities to be awarded the SG Clean quality mark.

These include ensuring that food preparation areas and equipment are sanitised, waste is handled properly, and systems are in place to monitor staff health.

The quality mark is awarded to stalls by the Singapore Food Agency, while the National Environment Agency does so to hawker centres.

As of last Friday, 1,403 hawker stalls and 12 hawker centres, including Adam Food Centre, have been awarded the quality mark.

Adam Food Centre was closed yesterday for its quarterly spring cleaning, which now includes enhanced measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The floor of the hawker centre is now mopped with bleach, which is left to soak for around 20 minutes, and then the floor is sprayed with a high-pressure water jet.

Previously, a degreasing agent was used instead of bleach.

Cleaners are also using a stronger chlorine-based disinfectant now, instead of an alkaline-based sanitiser, to wipe down surfaces such as tables or tray-return stations.

The frequency of cleaning at the centre has also been stepped up. Water coolers are disinfected every four hours, up from two to three times a day previously.

Tables, which were previously cleaned only after customers had finished eating, are now wiped down every two hours, regardless of whether a customer has sat there.

And toilets, which used to be cleaned based on human traffic, are now sanitised every two hours with the same chlorine-based disinfectant.

Stallholders have also stepped up measures to fight the virus as well.

Hawker Rita Noor Mihar Banum, 46, said she and others in her stall take their temperature every day and disinfect the stall three to four times a day. "Last time, you'd only do that (disinfect) when you close the shop," she said.

Ms Rita, who sells roti prata and mee goreng among other items, uses the off-peak hours to keep the stall clean to ensure business is not disrupted. She said it costs her $50 to $100 every month to purchase disinfectants and other cleaning supplies.

But the enhanced cleaning is the right thing to do, she added.

"You're a hawker, you're going to serve food, this is your responsibility - to ensure that safety standards are maintained," she said.

Ms Rita believes the SG Clean quality mark would help bring customers back to the hawker centre.

"It gives recognition that your stall and the centre have been checked," she said.

Mr Sumadi, who has been working at the hawker centre for around 40 years and started running his own mee soto stall from 2014, said hawkers there are "more prepared" now than they were during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis in 2003. "In time, we hope to see customers come back here again and be happy," he said.