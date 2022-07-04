Greens grown in AMK community gardens given to needy residents

Fresh vegetables grown in various community gardens and farms in Ang Mo Kio were distributed yesterday to Cheng San and Seletar residents facing financial difficulties.

The greens were planted and harvested as part of sustainability efforts in the neighbourhood.

Residents of Ang Mo Kio learnt about such initiatives yesterday during the neighbourhood's inaugural Community EcoDay, which was organised by the Cheng San-Seletar Citizens' Consultative Committee.

At the event, social enterprise City Sprouts explained how it uses food scraps from nearby hawker centres as compost for the plants in the gardens.

Over the past few months, it has also been engaging community gardeners and supporting the launch of a community composting effort.

Residents were encouraged to bring reusable bags and recyclable containers and cups to the event, which was held at Chong Boon Market and Food Centre.

Those who did were given the chance to spin a wheel and win various prizes, including food vouchers.

There was also a pop-up thrift store organised by Upcircle, which advocates and promotes sustainability through organising door-to-door collection of recyclables and reusable items.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was guest of honour, toured the neighbourhood and spoke to residents about the various green initiatives.

He also took part in the day's activities by planting eggplant seedlings at the Cheng San Bottle Tree Residents' Network community garden.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin, who, along with PM Lee, is an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, said residents' interest in gardening and other sustainability efforts had grown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Sustainability is a big word, but it's really about our day-to-day habits... We hope to see more people coming together to be able to literally share the fruits of their labour," she said.

Madam Manor Param, 74, who had just taken part in a craft project using recycled materials, said senior citizens could educate younger people about recycling.

Ms Tay Wee Leng, who founded Upcircle, hopes her organisation's thrift shop can show residents that there is still value in second-hand goods.

The 34-year-old Ang Mo Kio resident said: "We have a lot of technology that can turn things into other items, but at the heart of it, it's every consumer's action that really counts.

Student Jolynn Yeo, 15, has been turning her family's food waste into compost for use with their plants. She said: "In school I learnt a lot about how our actions impact the environment... There's a lot of food waste produced in Singapore, and if we're able to reduce some waste, I think it'll make a big difference."