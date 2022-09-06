Singapore eyes 2050 for net-zero emissions

Singapore is exploring setting 2050 as the year its planet-warming emissions reach net zero, giving clarity to a timeline announced earlier this year.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) launched a consultation exercise yesterday for the public to give their views on the 2050 timeline via government feedback portal Reach.

The NCCS said Singapore is also deciding whether to raise its 2030 climate target to support the longer-term goal. The current target allows the country to continue releasing planet-warming emissions, reaching a peak of 65 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions around 2030.

The public can also give their views on the possibility of an updated 2030 target, and the consultation exercise closes on Sept 26.

If a country reaches net-zero emissions, it means it is taking out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases.

Achieving this means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, such as by swopping fossil fuels for renewable energy.