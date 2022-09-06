Greenhouse gases

Singapore eyes 2050 for net-zero emissions

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore is exploring setting 2050 as the year its planet-warming emissions reach net zero, giving clarity to a timeline announced earlier this year.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) launched a consultation exercise yesterday for the public to give their views on the 2050 timeline via government feedback portal Reach.

The NCCS said Singapore is also deciding whether to raise its 2030 climate target to support the longer-term goal. The current target allows the country to continue releasing planet-warming emissions, reaching a peak of 65 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions around 2030.

The public can also give their views on the possibility of an updated 2030 target, and the consultation exercise closes on Sept 26.

If a country reaches net-zero emissions, it means it is taking out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases.

Achieving this means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, such as by swopping fossil fuels for renewable energy.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2022, with the headline Singapore eyes 2050 for net-zero emissions. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top