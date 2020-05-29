Green Pulse Podcast: Will cleaner air in South-east Asia during Covid-19 lockdowns last?

Green Pulse Ep 25: Will cleaner air in South-east Asia during Covid-19 lockdowns last?

14:31 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Lockdowns to limit the spread of Covid-19 have resulted in cleaner air in many cities in South-east Asia, since less fossil fuels are burnt for energy and transport.

But an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea), an independent research organisation, has shown that the extent to which air quality improves depends on many factors.

What are they?

In this episode, hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty chat with Crea's Helsinki-based lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta, on the link between Covid-19 and air pollution, and the lessons the pandemic could offer for tackling climate change.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter.

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter.

Edited by: Adam Azlee

