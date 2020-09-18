Green Pulse Podcast: What Covid-19 has taught Singapore about sustainability

Green Pulse Ep 30: What Covid-19 has taught Singapore about sustainability

12:58 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series by The Straits Times that analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee speaks to Straits Times environment correspondent Audrey Tan on his vision for a City in Nature.

The economic fallout from Covid-19 and the looming threat of climate change have nudged sustainability up the agendas of many economies around the world. Singapore, too, is looking for ways to become more sustainable.

But in a country as densely built as Singapore, what would sustainability look like?

They discuss the following points:

1. What has Covid-19 taught us about sustainability? (0:48)

2. How the National Development Ministry intends to champion sustainability in the built environment. (3:05)

3. The importance of changing not just infrastructure, but also mindsets in the sustainability drive. (8:32)

4. Technological tools to help plan for better sustainability in early-stage flat designs. (10:50)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) and David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

