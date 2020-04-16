Green Pulse Podcast: The Great Barrier Bleach

Green Pulse Episode 22: The Great Barrier Bleach
12:36 mins
Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
In the first of two episodes, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty chat with Dr David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority in Townsville, Queensland, on the ongoing bleaching event at the Great Barrier Reef.
For the first time, severe bleaching has struck all three regions of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef - the northern, central and now large parts of the southern sector. It is the third bleaching event in five years and scientists say climate change is playing a direct role.
Tune in to find out why bleaching is such a threat and what it means for the reef’s future.
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis
Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Discover more Green Pulse podcast episodes on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oCXj
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLk
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLZ
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRh
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Thank you for your support! ST and BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T