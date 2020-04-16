Green Pulse Podcast: The Great Barrier Bleach

Green Pulse Episode 22: The Great Barrier Bleach

12:36 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In the first of two episodes, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty chat with Dr David Wachenfeld, chief scientist at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority in Townsville, Queensland, on the ongoing bleaching event at the Great Barrier Reef.

For the first time, severe bleaching has struck all three regions of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef - the northern, central and now large parts of the southern sector. It is the third bleaching event in five years and scientists say climate change is playing a direct role.

Tune in to find out why bleaching is such a threat and what it means for the reef’s future.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

