Green Pulse Podcast: The climate change detectives

Green Pulse Ep 34: The climate change detectives

20:49 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Every year we seem to be facing more and more extreme weather events. This year, it’s been fires in Australia, Siberia and now the US West Coast. Record floods have caused havoc in China, while polar ice caps are melting faster. But can we link individual events to climate change?

In this episode, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty speak with climate scientist Friederike Otto, who is the acting director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford, and co-lead of World Weather Attribution, an international effort to analyse and communicate the possible influence of climate change on extreme weather events.

For more climate news, follow Prof Otto on Twitter at @FrediOtto.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaM

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg