Green Pulse Podcast: SG clean or not?

Green Pulse Ep 16: SG clean or not?

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This month, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan chats with Mr Edward D’Silva, chairman of the Public Hygiene Council, on Singapore’s ramped-up efforts to clean up its act, especially during the current outbreak of Covid-19.

The SG Clean Taskforce has been set up to raise hygiene standards across the country and to change social norms so that they become Singapore's first line of defence against current and future infection outbreaks.

Headed by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, the task force will also comprise representatives from various ministries.

It has also been announced in Parliament that hawker centres, schools, childcare facilities and eldercare centres will have to undergo compulsory cleaning at prescribed minimum frequencies under new rules.

Tune in to this episode for a discussion on whether Singapore is deserving of its reputation as a “clean city”, a scorecard on the current state of public hygiene, and a look at what more can be done.

