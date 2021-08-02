Green Pulse Podcast: Recording podcast experience inside an electric car

Green Pulse Ep 55: Recording a podcast and experience inside an EV

19:36 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore is accelerating its drive to electrify its vehicles. The Government has committed to rolling out more charging stations and is also dangling incentives such as rebates, to get people to switch from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles (EV) early.

But what is it like driving an EV? How big of an obstacle is the current lack of charging points for motorists today? To find out, environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty hit the roads in an EV with ST’s motoring expert Christopher Tan.

They discuss the following points:

What ST motoring expert Christopher Tan looks out for when test-driving an electric vehicle (EV) (2:10) Improvements in EV technology (4:28) How have motorists in Singapore been responding to the Government’s push for EVs? (6:33) What are the concerns among those who are willing to, but are hesitant about switching to an EV? (11:27) How to use a public EV charging station (13:55)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim, Adam Azlee & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

