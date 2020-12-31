Green Pulse Podcast: Putting sustainability on the national agenda

Green Pulse Ep 41: Putting sustainability on the national agenda

12:14

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series by The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This year, the environment ministry in Singapore was renamed the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment. Previously, it was known as the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. In this episode, hear from Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, on how her ministry will champion sustainability at the national level.

They discuss the following points:

The significance of the ministry’s name change and what it means for public policy. (1:34) The changes in the environmental scene in Singapore. (4:22) Lessons for climate change from the Covid-19 pandemic. (6:35)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

