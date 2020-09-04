Green Pulse Podcast: Perilous journeys of migratory birds

Green Pulse Ep 29: Perilous journeys of migratory birds
19:42 mins
Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
Travel may be off the cards for humans during the pandemic, but not for some birds. Every year from around September, Singapore welcomes scores of birds from as far north as the Arctic Circle, who fly halfway across the world to escape the winter chill of the northern hemisphere.
ST's science and environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate editor David Fogarty, host ornithologist David Tan. Mr Tan was once Singapore’s bird man, who traversed Singapore picking up bird carcasses.
They discuss the following:
1. Where can people spot these migrant birds, such as arctic warblers or yellow-rumped flycatchers? (3:10)
2. How birds orientate themselves when migrating? (4:45)
3. Bird-window collisions: What does the data show in Singapore? (11:35)
4. What adaptations are being done globally in cities to reduce bird-window collisions? (13:20)
5. What should people do if they come across bird carcasses or disoriented and injured birds in Singapore? Concerns over migrating birds bringing in diseases? (15:25)
To report bird carcasses, call: 84495023
Additional audio tracks: Yong Ding Li
Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis
Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter
Follow David Fogarty on Twitter
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Discover more Green Pulse podcast episodes on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oCXj
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLk
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLZ
Playlist: https://str.sg/JwRh
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg