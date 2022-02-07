Green Pulse Podcast: Oceans on fire – the gathering storm

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

One of the most important climate change indicators is one that rarely gets headlines: Ocean temperatures. Yet, the world’s oceans are heating up, absorbing huge amounts of energy caused by global warming. Last year was the hottest for the world's oceans in recorded human history, according to a study led by an international team of scientists who track the data. It was the sixth consecutive record year. What does this mean for humanity and why should we be concerned?