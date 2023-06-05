Green Pulse Podcast: Oceans - is the tide turning towards better conservation?

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
We’re celebrating the 100th episode of our Green Pulse Podcast series. And what better way to mark it than taking a deep dive into the oceans -- the planet’s most important and greatest expanse of life.
Without the oceans, humanity wouldn’t exist. But like the rest of the planet, the oceans are in trouble. They’re suffering from pollution, overfishing and the impacts of climate change, from rising ocean temperatures to acidification.
Yet, lots of things can, and are, being done to reverse the damage. Nearly 200 nations recently agreed to conserve and protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030. And nations also recently agreed on a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas.
So has the tide turned for the world’s oceans? We speak to Dr Francesco Ricciardi, a senior environment specialist with the Asian Development Bank who is an expert in ocean biodiversity.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
2:00 Why are oceans critical to life on the planet?
4:08 Risks from the damage humanity is doing to the oceans?
8:40 Best solutions to help the oceans recover
16:35 Explaining the Asian Development Bank’s US$5 billion Healthy Oceans Implementation plan
18:24 The oceans are getting warmer and an El Nino event is predicted this year. Are we expecting more marine heatwaves and damage to coral reefs?
Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
