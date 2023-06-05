Green Pulse Podcast: Oceans - is the tide turning towards better conservation?

Without the oceans, humanity wouldn’t exist. But like the rest of the planet, the oceans are in trouble. They’re suffering from pollution, overfishing and the impacts of climate change, from rising ocean temperatures to acidification.

Yet, lots of things can, and are, being done to reverse the damage. Nearly 200 nations recently agreed to conserve and protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030. And nations also recently agreed on a treaty to protect biodiversity on the high seas.

So has the tide turned for the world’s oceans? We speak to Dr Francesco Ricciardi, a senior environment specialist with the Asian Development Bank who is an expert in ocean biodiversity.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

2:00 Why are oceans critical to life on the planet?

4:08 Risks from the damage humanity is doing to the oceans?

8:40 Best solutions to help the oceans recover

16:35 Explaining the Asian Development Bank’s US$5 billion Healthy Oceans Implementation plan

18:24 The oceans are getting warmer and an El Nino event is predicted this year. Are we expecting more marine heatwaves and damage to coral reefs?

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!