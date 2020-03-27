Green Pulse Podcast: How the coronavirus has magnified the importance of keeping Singapore clean

Green Pulse Ep 17: How the coronavirus has magnified the importance of keeping Singapore clean

11:29 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Tune in to this episode to find out how the coronavirus threat has magnified the importance of the SG Clean movement, and has changed social norms for now and for good.

From the scientific view, proper cleaning agents used outside islandwide and at home can also help disrupt the spread of coronavirus.

In the first of a series of podcast episodes based on The Straits Times' The Big Story video, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan chats with a panel of experts discuss the importance of personal and public hygiene, as Singapore continues its battle against Covid-19. Subjects covered are the drive for cleanliness amid disease, the existing state of hygiene, the need for a greater appreciation of cleaners and life beyond Covid-19.

The panel includes:

1. Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources

2. Professor Wang Linfa, infectious diseases expert at Duke-NUS Medical School

3. Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman, Public Hygiene Council

4. Mr Tai Ji Choong, director of the Department Of Public Cleanliness, The National Environment Agency

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg) & David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adam Azlee

