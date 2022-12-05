Green Pulse Podcast: How insurers and asset managers can drive the green transition

The finance sector, including insurers, can set tougher policies that limit or exclude financing and coverage to fossil fuel-linked firms and instead focus on renewable energy and other low-carbon investments.

1:12 The investment management industry, what it invests in and how much money is at its disposal to invest in companies and assets?

2:29 The Net Zero Asset Managers Commitment: With 291 signatories, including AXA IM, it commits to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner

3:35 Their 3-step action plan

5:45 Outlook and industry expectations after a ‘disappointing’ COP27

7:15 AXA IM has nearly 900 billion euros in assets under management: What portion is invested in green energy assets, or green bonds? How it is lowering its exposure to fossil fuel assets

9:46 How the Russian invasion of Ukraine will delay the transition to a low-carbon economy in short term, but how it could drive the green transition in the long term

11:00 After COP27, is there stronger action outside the UN process that gives hope? How blended finance can support climate change transition

