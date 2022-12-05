SPONSORED

Green Pulse Podcast: How insurers and asset managers can drive the green transition

We look how insurers and asset managers can be powerful actors in accelerating the green transition with Thomas Coudert, head of fixed income sustainability for AXA Investment Managers. PHOTO: AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
David Fogarty
Climate Change Editor
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

In this episode, we look how insurers and asset managers can be powerful actors in accelerating the green transition.

The finance sector, including insurers, can set tougher policies that limit or exclude financing and coverage to fossil fuel-linked firms and instead focus on renewable energy and other low-carbon investments.

ST’s climate editor David Fogarty hosts his Paris-based guest Thomas Coudert, head of fixed income sustainability for AXA Investment Managers. This episode is brought to you by AXA Investment Managers: https://str.sg/wCpw

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:12 The investment management industry, what it invests in and how much money is at its disposal to invest in companies and assets?

2:29 The Net Zero Asset Managers Commitment: With 291 signatories, including AXA IM, it commits to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner

3:35 Their 3-step action plan

5:45 Outlook and industry expectations after a ‘disappointing’ COP27

7:15 AXA IM has nearly 900 billion euros in assets under management: What portion is invested in green energy assets, or green bonds? How it is lowering its exposure to fossil fuel assets

9:46 How the Russian invasion of Ukraine will delay the transition to a low-carbon economy in short term, but how it could drive the green transition in the long term

11:00 After COP27, is there stronger action outside the UN process that gives hope? How blended finance can support climate change transition

More from AXA IM on responsible investing: https://str.sg/wCpi

Protecting portfolios against greenwashing: https://str.sg/wCp5

Sustainable Investing: https://str.sg/wCpS

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

---

