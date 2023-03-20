Green Pulse Podcast: Hope for the conservation and sustainable use of the high seas?

While this is slowing the pace of climate change, the oceans are becoming warmer and more acidic. And that’s threatening coral reefs and key food chains.

Yet, there’s good news. Earlier this month, more than 190 nations agreed to the text of a new United Nations treaty to conserve and sustainably use the high seas. It’s the first treaty to focus on better protection for an area covering more than 60 per cent of the world’s oceans – the vast expanse outside national boundaries.

The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction treaty (BBNJ) is nearly two decades in the making. It builds on another recent UN biodiversity agreement sealed in December 2022 at the UN’s COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal. Nearly 200 nations agreed at COP15 to conserve and protect 30 percent of the world’s land, coastal and marine areas by 2030. This treaty will be key to meeting the 30 per cent target.

To find out more about the BBNJ treaty, we speak to Dr Edward Game, lead scientist & director of conservation, Asia Pacific, for The Nature Conservancy.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:24 What is the new treaty and how will it reduce the risks facing oceans?

5:50 Oceans hold the greatest amount of biodiversity on the planet

9:19 Why is the treaty so important to South-east Asia?

10:39 How can the treaty tackle fishing, pollution and other threats?

14:00 Seabed mining could pose major risks to the deep ocean

Produced by: David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow Green Pulse Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

---

Special edition series:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!