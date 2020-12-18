Green Pulse Podcast: Could no-kill meat products be food for the future?

Green Pulse Ep 40: Could no-kill meat products be food for the future?

15:49 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Singapore has become the first country to approve the sale of a cultured meat product -- chicken bites by Californian start-up Eat Just. They will be available from Dec 18 at 1880, a private members’ club at Robertson Quay.

In this episode, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and climate change editor David Fogarty chat with Ms Elaine Siu, managing director of The Good Food Institute Asia Pacific, on the case for alternative proteins.

They discuss the following points:

Why cultivated meat products are a “good food” (1:47) Many people in Singapore are now familiar with products such as Impossible Burger, which also tastes similar to meat. What is the difference? (2:35) How is cultivated meat made (4:33) How environmentally friendly is cultivated meat production compared with the traditional livestock sector? (10:42)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

