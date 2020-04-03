Green Pulse Podcast: Can SG Clean be a national movement to flatten the coronavirus epidemic curve?

Green Pulse Ep 19: Can SG Clean be a national movement to flatten the coronavirus epidemic curve?

11:56 mins

Synopsis: Green Pulse is an environmental podcast series at The Straits Times which analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Tune in to this episode to find out about the SG Clean Taskforce and how its aims are more urgent in this current Covid-19 era. Find out about SG Clean certification.

The mindset shift: Can this be voluntarily done by people and premises? This is important as the fight against Covid-19 is in the hands of individuals, experts say, as personal hygiene and cleanliness can reduce the natural spread of the virus.

This would also help flatten the epidemic curve by preventing the number of cases from surging suddenly, helping healthcare systems better manage existing patients.

In the third of a series of podcast episodes based on The Straits Times' The Big Story video, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan chats with a panel of experts to discuss the importance of personal and public hygiene, as Singapore continues its battle against Covid-19. Subjects covered are the drive for cleanliness amid disease, the existing state of hygiene, the need for a greater appreciation of cleaners and life beyond Covid-19.

The panel includes:

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources

Professor Wang Linfa, infectious diseases expert at Duke-NUS Medical School

Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman, Public Hygiene Council

Mr Tai Ji Choong, director of the Department Of Public Cleanliness, The National Environment Agency (NEA)

