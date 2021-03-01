Green Pulse Podcast: Can EVs and petrol duty hike green Singapore's land transport sector?

Green Pulse Ep 45: Can EVs and petrol duty hike green Singapore's land transport sector?

17:56 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change in this podcast series.

Singapore is ramping up its drive to make its vehicle fleet cleaner. New incentives have been introduced to make cleaner cars more attractive, while a petrol duty hike has been imposed to help “set price signals and change behaviour”.

In this episode, Green Pulse hosts Audrey Tan and David Fogarty host ST senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan on the efforts to reduce emissions from the land transport sector, and whether the initiatives will yield results.

We also speak with Associate Professor Lynette Cheah, who leads the Sustainable Urban Mobility research group at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, on the link between land transport and climate change.

They discuss the following points:

What’s new about Singapore’s push to electrify its vehicles. (1:54) Will the petrol duty hike affect livelihoods? (6:10) The link between land transport and climate change (10:15) How would the petrol duty hike affect individuals? (16:26)

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6EV

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6

Read his stories: https://str.sg/JLMu