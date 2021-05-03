Green Pulse Podcast: Can aquaculture solve the seafood “seaspiracy”?

Green Pulse Ep 49: Can aquaculture solve the seafood “seaspiracy”?

20:38 mins

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

The recently-released Netflix film “Seaspiracy”, which calls on people to stop eating seafood, has generated widespread debate. Supporters say the film highlights the impact of industrial fishing on marine life, bringing public attention to an aspect of the trade that not many usually think about. But others have lambasted the British filmmaker Ali Tabrizi for inaccurate facts and figures used to support the arguments made.

In this episode, ST speaks with Professor Dean Jerry, an aquaculture expert from the Singapore campus of the James Cook University, about the implications of seafood consumption and the role of aquaculture in feeding the world.

They discuss the following points:

1. Is the demand for seafood really emptying the oceans? (2:43)

2. How can Singapore consumers identify sustainable wild-caught seafood? (6:55)

3. What is the role of aquaculture in feeding the world? (9:33)

4. But aquaculture does not have a pristine reputation, so can it be made more environmentally-friendly? (13:28)

5. Can there still be plenty of fish in the sea, while ensuring that communities can continue to get access to seafood? (17:25)

Listen to Ep 44: Fishy business about the fish you eat in Singapore: https://omny.fm/shows/green-pulse-1/in-hot-soup-the-fishy-business-about...

FAO’s (Food & Agriculture Organization of the UN) state of the world fisheries: http://www.fao.org/state-of-fisheries-aquaculture

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg), David Fogarty (dfogarty@sph.com.sg) & Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Green Pulse Podcast series and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLMB

Read her stories: https://str.sg/JLM2

Follow David Fogarty on Twitter: https://str.sg/JLM6