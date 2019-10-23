Green Pulse Podcast: A meeting of climate minds

Green Pulse Ep 11: A meeting of climate minds

17:14 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2019, The Straits Times dives into all things green, blue and brown. Green Pulse analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This month, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan (@audreytrp) and climate change editor David Fogarty (@FogartyClimate) chat with Professor Mark Howden, director for the Climate Change Institute at the Australian National University, and Dr Jim Skea, Professor of Sustainable Energy at Imperial College London's Centre for Environmental Policy.

Both Professor Howden and Professor Skea are senior members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) -- the United Nations’ scientific body on climate science. With the IPCC in Singapore to prepare for an upcoming report, The Straits Times catches up with them to find out their thoughts on the state of the world’s climate.

The recent spate of extreme weather events have made people start to pay attention to the warnings that scientists have been giving for decades: The climate is changing, humans are to blame, and the time to act is now.

Tune in to this episode for a crash course on what the IPCC is, why their scientific reports are so significant, and why they are in Singapore.

