Green Pulse Podcast: 'We’ll see you in court' - When climate change becomes a legal battle

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

Globally, there’s been a surge in climate lawsuits against governments and companies for failing to act on climate change and for polluting the environment. And as climate impacts are felt more strongly, the number of cases is likely to rise, as vulnerable communities, youth and environmental groups turn to the courts to drive change and find solutions.