Green Plan gets govt bodies to link up for sustainability efforts: Grace Fu

The Singapore Green Plan 2030 - launched about a year ago to chart a more sustainable future for the country - has been useful in getting government bodies to work on sustainability initiatives together instead of in silos, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

"In the past, we tended to focus on initiatives within our own ministries," she told The Straits Times in an interview late last month. "But now, we regularly bring together the different ministries... for discussions on their policies and initiatives and how they fit together."

The five ministries backing the plan are Education, National Development, Sustainability and the Environment, Trade and Industry, and Transport.

Ms Fu cited Singapore's push to phase out more pollutive internal combustion engine vehicles in favour of electric vehicles as an example of why inter-agency planning is important.

"Instead of petrol kiosks, we will need many more charging points all over the island," she said.

"Having more charging points will in turn put a significant pressure on the national grid," Ms Fu said, adding that power generation capacity would have to be ramped up to cater to this demand.

Yet, the power generation sector currently relies on natural gas and is responsible for about 40 per cent of Singapore's total emissions.

"Being aware of this, the Government has made very bold steps, like announcing plans to import more renewable energy into Singapore," Ms Fu added.

The most viable form of renewable energy available to the country currently is that from the sun, but deploying solar panels is challenging due to the small land area and highly built-up environment.

Last October, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) - an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry - announced plans to reduce the carbon footprint of the power sector by importing about 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources, such as renewable energy plants, by 2035.

A report commissioned by EMA and published last month also found that it is viable for the power sector to have its planet-warming emissions reach net zero by 2050, if strategies such as importing renewable energy, investing in clean energy research, and managing energy demand are pursued.

All these plans will affect various sectors differently, Ms Fu said.

Bringing them together under the Green Plan allows the ministries to understand the direction of the policy, and help them engage better with the public, businesses and academics, she added.

There are altogether five pillars in the plan - City In Nature, Sustainable Living, Energy Reset, Green Economy and Resilient Future.

Targets to support Singapore's electric vehicle push, as well as plans to reduce the carbon footprint of the power sector, all fall under the Energy Reset pillar.

"It is also helpful that the Green Plan is backed by the National Research Foundation, as this ensures that resources dovetail and makes Singapore's national challenges apparent to the research institutions," the minister said.

For instance, under the Green Plan, the Republic wants to reduce the waste sent to Semakau Landfill per capita per day by 20 per cent by 2026, with the goal of reaching 30 per cent by 2030.

Last month, Ms Fu's ministry announced that around $220 million is being pumped into national research initiatives focusing on sustainability, in areas such as water technologies and projects that can squeeze value from waste.

Ms Fu said Singapore is a responsible member of the global community and will do its part to tackle climate change.

The Republic is also a hub of maritime, aviation and financial activities, and where many petrochemical plants are located, she added.

This puts the country in a position to come up with exportable innovations to cut the carbon footprint of these sectors, she noted.

These could include the development of sustainable aviation fuel, for example, or financing tools that will provide the capital for projects that benefit the global climate, such as renewable energy plants.

Ms Fu said: "We owe it to the world to use all these conditions here to raise new solutions that will benefit others."