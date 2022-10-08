Green packaging guide launched to cut down on plastic waste

It is a common misconception that biodegradable materials are more eco-friendly and should be the obvious choice to make packaging greener.

Biodegradable boxes or cutlery do not magically disintegrate when they are thrown into landfills or chucked away.

These materials need to undergo organic recycling in composting facilities, and Singapore does not have such scaled-up facilities to cater to this yet, said Ms Allison Lim, vice-president of corporate and public affairs for the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, on Friday.

Some materials said to be biodegradable, such as oxo-degradable plastics, will break down into microplastics, she added.

To correct this and other misconceptions, and help producers and retailers cut down on packaging waste and improve recyclability, a new guide was announced at the Singapore Manufacturing Federation's Packaging Partnership Programme x Packaging Council of Singapore Conference on Friday.

The project was overseen by Enterprise Singapore. The Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the National Environment Agency are among about 20 organisations that put together the Technical Reference 109 Sustainable Packaging Guiding Framework and Practices, as the document is called.

The seven-chapter e-guide covers the whole lifespan of packaging materials - from the design of greener materials to carrying out end-of-life options, which include reusing and recycling. The guide's content is applicable to all industries.

It will be available for purchase at the Singapore Standards' online shop by the end of October.

The new guide will support a recent scheme that requires companies to submit yearly reports on the amount of packaging they use for their products here, and their plans to reduce, reuse or recycle them.

Under the Mandatory Packaging Reporting scheme, brand owners, manufacturers, importers and retailers with a gross annual revenue of above $10 million are required to submit their first reports by March.

Packaging Council of Singapore Industry Group chairman May Yap said some companies told her it was an uphill task to adopt sustainable packaging practices, as green packaging is a broad term and there is little guidance for companies. The new e-guide aims to fill those gaps.

The guide also explains the trade-offs between reusing materials and recycling them.

"Hence, a proper analysis of these trade-offs should be conducted to understand if (a company's decision) truly results in a more sustainable packaging with respect to the waste, carbon emissions and other relevant sustainability metrics," said the organisations that produced the guide.

The guide also shows how accurate and credible green claims about packaging and the extent of its recyclability can be made, so that consumers are not inadvertently misled.

Packaging waste is a major waste stream in Singapore, making up a third of domestic waste. More than half of the packaging waste in 2021 was plastics, but nationally, only 6 per cent of plastic was recycled.

The guide comes as the country gears up for its Extended Producer Responsibility scheme on this waste type. The scheme - due to start no later than 2025 - will make producers, manufacturers and importers responsible for the collection and management of the packaging they put on the market.