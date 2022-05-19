Green energy

Regional grids affordable: IEA

Updated
Published
2 min ago

A new report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has found that importing electricity generated by various renewable sources across South-east Asia is an affordable way for nations in the region to meet their climate change targets.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 19, 2022, with the headline Regional grids affordable: IEA. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top