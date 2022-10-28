Greater assurance for customers, green guidelines for farmers with new agri-food standards

SINGAPORE - A series of agri-food standards which were officially launched on Friday will provide farmers with green guidelines on their processes and offer better assurance to Singaporeans looking to buy locally grown produce, seafood and eggs.

The three standards that were launched are: Singapore Standards (SS) 675: 2021 Specification for Good Agriculture Practice, to SS 670: 2021 Specification for Good Aquaculture Practice and SS 676:2021 Specification for good animal husbandry practice for layer farms. These were developed by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation and the Standards Development Organisation.

These standards will replace the previous Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Singapore Good Agricultural Practices (SG GAP) schemes.

Under the newly launched SS 675 Specification for Good Agriculture Practice, the areas of agriculture farm production that will be covered are food safety, crop protection and produce quality, environmental management, and the health, safety and welfare of farm workers.

SS 670 Specification for Good Aquaculture Practice will apply to open-cage farming, pond farming, closed containment farming systems for fish, crustaceans and shellfish and covers the following areas of aquaculture farm production: Food safety and quality, animal health and welfare, environmental integrity the socio-economic aspects.

For chicken and quail layer farms which produce eggs, the SS 676:2021 Specification for good animal husbandry practice for layer farms will cover all aspects of farm operations which include the egg collection process as well as offering guidelines to minimise the environment impact and maintaining animal welfare.

The scope of the SS 676:2021 will cover food safety and quality, animal health and welfare, environmental management and workers’ health and safety.

Chairman of the Food Standards Committee Dr Allan Lim, who spoke during the launch which took place at the Agri-Food Tech Expo 2022 held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, said that the standards were aimed at guiding local farms in the areas of food safety and quality, environmental management, and the health and safety of farm workers.

Dr Lim said: “Through the adoption of best farming practices recommended by local industry experts and the alignment with international standards, these Singapore Standards will allow local farms to access wider markets and enhance consumer confidence in their products and produce.”

Ms Khoo Gek Hoon, director of SFA’s Industry Development and Community Partnership Division, said that the standards would help contribute to Singapore’s 30 by 30 plan. Under the plan, Singapore aims to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030.

Ms Khoo, who helped develop the new standards, said: “The standards were developed to align Singapore with regional and international standards to help farms adopt best practices for quality assurance in agriculture, aquaculture and egg production while protecting the farm environment.

“Customers want a product that is reliable and traceable so we need to put in a place a system that takes the first steps to do this.”

While 30 per cent of eggs consumed in Singapore are sourced domestically, just four per cent of vegetables, and eight per cent of seafood was grown locally, according to Dr Lim.