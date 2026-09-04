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Glowing mushrooms, 120 creepy crawlies among new additions to Heritage Festival

A display of mycelium on Petri dishes seen on the ceiling of Funtastical World of Fungi exhibition held at the CDL Green Gallery at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

SINGAPORE – Many may not know that Singapore’s forests are home to glow-in-the-dark mushrooms and a striking red spider with spine-like horns larger than its body.

Visitors can learn more about these and other fascinating critters and fungi at the 11th Heritage Festival at Singapore Botanic Gardens and Fort Canning Park.

Held at both locations from Sept 5 to 13, the annual event will feature over 50 programmes and activities. These include an exhibition showcasing more than 120 species of Singapore insects, including a new bug species found at both festival venues.

Fort Canning Park’s Hidden World: Creepy Crawlies of Singapore exhibition is one of three new galleries at this year’s event. The others are the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Funtastical World of Fungi exhibition – which displays live glowing fungi – and an exhibit paying tribute to 100 years of the Fort Canning Centre.

Other free activities include music performances, movie screenings, guided experiences and hands-on workshops.

A Green Baron caterpillar seen in an enclosure during a media preview of the Hidden World: Creepy Crawlies of Singapore exhibition at the Fort Canning Centre. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The insect exhibit will feature a new plant bug species, Ernestinus singaporensis, which is a black-and-white patterned insect found on the underside of Alocasia leaves.

Just around 3mm long, the insect has been observed at Fort Canning Park along Five Kings Walk and near the Artisan’s Garden.

A member of the media tries to take a picture of Ernestinus Singaporensis, a new-to-science species. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The exhibition marking Fort Canning Centre’s centenary will trace its transformation from British military barracks to the world’s largest commercial squash centre in the 1970s and, now, a home for the arts.

On weekend evenings, the Botanic Gardens will hold music performances and movie screenings. These include performances by The Purple Symphony, Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra made up of musicians with and without disabilities, and an outdoor screening of the 2019 documentary Fantastic Fungi at the gardens’ Eco-Lake Lawn.

Fungi After Dark, a light installation illuminating the CDL Green Gallery lawn, will also run every evening throughout the festival period.

At Fort Canning Park, there will be an interactive quest on weekend evenings during the festival. Participants can experience 14th-century Temasek through audio stories and puzzles.

Called “The Heir: An Interactive Projection and Audio Quest”, the programme uses large-scale projections cast onto the park’s trees and terrain, making it best experienced after dark.

A buffet of workshops and guided tours also await visitors, from crafting botanical soap to visiting the National Orchid Garden.

Pre-registration for some activities and workshops is required.

More information about the Singapore Botanic Gardens and Fort Canning Park Heritage Festival 2026 can be found at https://go.gov.sg/sbgfcp-heritagefestival