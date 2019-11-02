Gardener's gourd 1cm short of world record

He grew a vegetable that turned out to be much taller than him - and just shy of a world record.

Bukit Panjang resident Liew San Chaw, 61, won first prize for growing the longest snake gourd in this year's Community Garden Edibles Competition.

The vegetable grew to an amazing 2.62m, just 1cm short of the current Guinness World Record.

This is not the first time Mr Liew, who is self-employed, has taken home the trophy. Last year, his prize-winning snake gourd grew to 1.92m.

He said that some of his neighbours had helped him take care of the plant in his neighbourhood's community garden.

"When you grow plants, you need to rely on experience. You can't just keep adding fertiliser," he said, adding that he uses natural fertiliser such as chicken droppings.

"We plant it and consume it, why would we want to use chemicals? If I could cook with this, I could probably make a few meals," he said, referring to the snake gourd.

But Mr Liew will not be able to take it home as, under competition rules, the National Parks Board will keep the vegetables submitted for the contest.

Mr Liew, who said it took three months to grow his prize winner, also grows other vegetables such as kang kong and kai lan in the garden.Growing them reminds him of his younger days, he said .

"When I was young I grew up in a kampung, so I enjoy being part of nature... and when you eat and share your vegetables with others, it's very fulfilling."

Timothy Goh