Birdwatchers are all aflutter about the recent sighting of a bird that was once extinct in Singapore, with many enthusiasts flocking to the offshore island of Pulau Ubin for a glimpse of the green broadbill.

The bird, so called for its highlighter-green plumage, was spotted on the rustic island on June 27, said Mr Lim Liang Jim, group director for conservation at the National Parks Board (NParks).