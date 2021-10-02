Framework on tackling marine litter out next year

Singapore is working on a framework to shore up defences against marine litter to protect its coastline and surrounding waters.

The framework - the National Action Strategy on Marine Litter - is expected to be ready by the middle of next year, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

The initiatives to tackle the issue will be consolidated in this framework, which various government agencies will help to develop.

"These measures will be tailored to our context and needs, and guided by the core principles of sustainable development and a circular economy approach," said MSE.

Work on the framework kicked off on Thursday, when Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan hosted a virtual dialogue with 40 participants, including academics, organisations and members of the public.

MSE said the dialogue covered the strengths and gaps in Singapore's current approach to tackling marine litter, and how everyone can work together to improve the situation.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Tan said: "As a small tropical island, Singapore has not been spared the impact of marine litter, which regularly washes up on our shores, especially during monsoon seasons."

Studies have found that 80 per cent of marine litter comes from land-based sources, and the transboundary nature of the debris adds to the complexity of the challenge, he said.

"Domestically, we are committed to tackling the issue, including through our comprehensive waste management approach."

During Thursday's dialogue, MSE received feedback from the participants on what the framework should look like.

"We will review the feedback and recommendations... to incorporate in the National Action Strategy, and explore the implementation of feasible solutions in collaboration with relevant stakeholders," the ministry said.

In Parliament in August, Mr Tan said the National Environment Agency cleared an average of 3,500 tonnes of marine debris annually for the past two years. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore collected a further 1,000 tonnes of debris from the sea each year.

The north-east and south-west monsoon periods every year tend to bring more rubbish to Singapore's shores. Cups, bottles and styrofoam containers, among other trash, are carried to beaches here through natural tidal waves.

Ms Faith Tan, 50, who founded SG Beach Warriors - a community that organises beach clean-ups - hopes that the new framework will outline ways to help neighbouring countries with their waste management.

Having organised beach clean-ups since 2019, she has seen items such as refrigerators, toilet bowls, television sets and mattresses land on the Republic's shores.