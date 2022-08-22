Forests need their vitamins if they are to help in climate war: Study

Researchers find trees' ability to take up CO2 increases when they are given phosphorus

Environment Correspondent
Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Man cannot live on bread alone, and neither can plants survive solely on carbohydrates.

For trees to grow well, and help in humanity's fight against climate change, they need "vitamins" too.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 22, 2022, with the headline Forests need their vitamins if they are to help in climate war: Study. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top