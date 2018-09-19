Flash floods hit Ang Mo Kio after heavy rain on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Parts of Ang Mo Kio were hit by flash floods on Wednesday (Sept 19) after heavy rain in the evening.

A picture posted in the SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News Telegram group shows vehicles driving through flooded roads along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

In a video clip posted in the same Telegram group, vehicles travel on Yio Chu Kang Road, towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, with tyres partially submerged in flood waters.

Six bus services by SBS Transit had to skip the bus stop opposite Yio Chu Kang MRT station due to the flash flood, the bus operator said in a tweet.

National water agency PUB issued a flash flood alert in the area on its official Twitter account at 5.47pm and advised drivers to drive carefully. It later announced that the flash flood had subsided in another tweet at 5.55pm.

Flash floods at Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 (From Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 to Ang Mo Kio Ave 9) subsided. Traffic passable. Issued 17:55 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) September 19, 2018

Flash floods at Ang Mo Kio Ave 6 (From Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 to Ang Mo Kio Ave 9). Traffic passable. Drive carefully. Issued 17:47 hours. — PUB (@PUBsingapore) September 19, 2018