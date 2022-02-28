Flash floods at PIE slip road, Ubi junction due to heavy rain

Flash floods occurred at the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) slip road entrance to Bedok North Avenue 3 and at the junction of Ubi Avenue 3 and Eunos Link yesterday, said PUB.

The national water agency said in a social media post that PUB officers had been deployed to the two flooded areas to help.

At around 1pm, PUB updated its Facebook page about water levels in drains being at or near full capacity following heavy afternoon rain.

Some of the flood risks were concentrated in the east of Singapore, such as Bedok Road, Jalan Nipah and New Upper Changi Road.

Other areas identified were closer to the central area, in places like MacPherson Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road and Happy Avenue North. High water levels in drains were also observed in Tanjong Pagar Road and Bayshore Park.

PUB said in a Facebook post at 2.35pm that the flash floods had subsided.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said earlier this month that wet weather would continue into the second half of February. According to the weatherman, the monsoon rain band would bring short-duration thundery showers in the afternoon on most days.

This is because of prevailing winds blowing from the north-west or north-east, with the north-east winds strengthening in the later half of the month.

The large-scale convergence of such winds over Singapore and the surrounding region would then trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers over the island on some days.