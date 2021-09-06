Flash flood in Jurong East after heavy rain across Singapore

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain across Singapore on Monday afternoon (Sept 6) caused a flash flood in Jurong East Street 32, said national water agency PUB.
In a Facebook post at about 4.20pm, PUB said that its officers were rendering assistance in Jurong East Street 32. The flash flood subsided at 4.30pm, it added.
PUB also issued flash flood warnings in several areas.
At about 4pm, PUB asked the public to avoid the following areas for the next hour, as water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent due to the heavy rain.
• Jalan Boon Lay
• Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1/ Teck Whye Lane
• Jurong East Street 32 (Block 311)
• International Road/ Second Chin Bee Road
• Chin Bee Road/ International Road
• Yuan Ching Road / Yung Kuang Road
• Chin Bee outlet drain (Jalan Tukang)
• Wan Lee Road / Enterprise Road
• Enterprise Road
• Commonwealth Lane / Commonwealth Drive